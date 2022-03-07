The complexion-perfecting cosmetics neutralize discoloration, blur imperfections, and brighten up your complexion for flawless finish.

Each duo comes with two blendable creams to cover a spectrum of complexions and to color correct different areas of the face with unique coverage needs. Both products are part of Sigma's Clean Beauty program, meaning they are made with clean, safe ingredients, and are free of harsh chemicals.