I accidentally discovered a useful life hack that I feel compelled to share. It involves Dolly Parton.

Recently, a friend mentioned the Neil Young versus Joe Rogan Spotify debate. This friend knows I like Neil Young’s music so I think she assumed I would be on his “side.” I also happen to like Joe Rogan’s podcast. Instead of defending Neil, I voiced my concern with any form of censorship and how disappointing it is that any entertainer would demand censoring another. My friend pushed back, and we began debating. Keeping with the 1970's era distinctive singer-songwriter theme, I pivoted. “Did you hear Dolly Parton now has her own cake mix?” After a beat, my friend responded, “Wait… Is this different than the Jeni’s ice cream partnership?” I explained that this was a new partnership between Dolly and Duncan Hines. We laughed at how it was easier to get Hamilton tickets than limited-edition Dolly anything. Just like that, the Neil versus Joe misinformation debate was forgotten.

Image courtesy of Conagra Brands, Inc.

Later, I had an epiphany. I do not know of anyone who does not like Dolly Parton. Have you? When my daughter was seven years old, her Dolly obsession got her an autographed picture and a trip to Dollywood. My 92-year-old grandma was a fan. My liberal gay friends love her as much as my conservative southern in-laws do. My dad, a retired cop, knows the words to Jolene as well as my second cousin, who is currently on house arrest.

Brands that partner with Dolly have a built-in rabid fan base of fans that cover every demographic. That is marketing gold. Just ask Jeni’s Splendid ice cream. The artisanal brand recently teamed with Dolly to create a custom flavor in her honor — strawberry pretzel pie. It sold out in minutes. Demand was so great, the limited-edition flavor will return this spring with the promise that will be enough supply to meet the demand.

Image courtesy of Conagra Brands, Inc.

The recent deal involves a new line of cake mix and frosting inspired by some of Dolly's favorite family recipes like Coconut Cake and Banana Puddin' Cake. In a press release, Duncan Hines brand director Audrey Ingersoll Brands stated, “Duncan Hines is beyond thrilled to partner with Dolly Parton, one of the most revered and beloved women in the world, on a new line of products that are steeped in Southern comfort.”

We might not agree on much right now, but we all love Dolly, and that is something worth celebrating — with cake and ice cream.

