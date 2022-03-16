Above all, as new regulations emerge in response to global consumer concerns, “greenwashing” doesn’t cut it anymore. Capital allocation is already—and will increasingly be—based on the sustainability and performance of businesses that will be focusing their attention through three lenses: decreased leakage, improved circularity, and a reduced carbon footprint. We therefore expect a more balanced understanding of true sustainability.

Meanwhile, as a result of this pressure, we now see stronger efforts to commercialize packaging innovations, as well as better marketing of their performance (for example, the carbon footprint printed on packages). It will be important for innovative products to be not only more sustainable but also less expensive, so packaging converters will probably have to consider incorporating new materials, even new substrates, into their portfolios. These substrate shifts will return, but now with a larger pallet of available materials, both new and old.

Several category shifts can be expected over the coming years as cost curves come down in response to the higher production of new materials and as extended producer responsibility (EPR) and tax pressures make nonsustainable packaging more problematic. We also expect that emerging business models and technologies for reuse and refilling will gain further acceptance and traction. However, none of these can be described as an easy win; they will require real market making to succeed. Sustainability pressures will also create challenges for substrate players that rely on materials being phased out. As their products and assets become obsolete, their leaders will have to make an early strategic choice: either to be the lowest-cost, most efficient “last player in the game” or to dramatically reposition the portfolio. Waiting and riding out this transformational change is not an option.

CEOs ought to think about sustainability in a fully holistic manner. In addition to having a sustainable product portfolio, they should accelerate their programs to reduce greenhouse gas emissions both in operations and throughout the supply chain.

The other potent ingredient in this mix is digital, especially e-commerce. Increased online shopping is creating and expanding new avenues of packaging demand, especially for sustainable protective and transport packaging. E-commerce will change the requirements fundamentally: packaging will be specifically tailored to it—designed for efficiency in the supply chain and for unboxing at home rather than for sitting on retail shelves. In the next few years, ship-ready packaging2 will probably become a must for brand owners to manage cost and sustainability pressures. We already see e-commerce giants, as well as countries such as China, swiftly adopting standards to scale up the usage of this type of packaging, which ultimately could eliminate a significant amount of demand for secondary packaging.

Packaging isn’t the only issue raised by digital. In addition, it provides opportunities to improve the end-to-end customer journey, to manage the pipeline for new and current customers, and to measure the customer experience more fully and accurately.

From a corporate-structure perspective, CEOs should consider two components of change. First, companies will increasingly focus on growth drivers and spin off noncore businesses into new stand-alone entities. Digital enablement is the other component—in customer engagement, internal workflows, the supply chain, manufacturing automation, and faster decision making. The packaging industry is still in the early stages of digitization, but we expect it to become a clear priority and an important value creation lever, particularly in the current context of volatile raw-material markets and increased protectionism and trade policies, because digital can make supply chains transparent and promote excellence in procurement.

The transformational changes of the immediate future will challenge many packaging players. Nevertheless, these changes will also offer real growth opportunities for organizations pursuing the right focus and actions.

How should CEOs of packaging companies manage in this new environment? The first requirement is to build resilience. Our research on the last recession found that some companies—the resilient ones3 —generated excess total shareholder returns (TSR) during the downturn and the recovery. Resilient companies have some distinctive characteristics in common, which enable them to emerge strong during the recovery phase. An important one is focusing on growth by focusing aggressively on resources: for example, doubling their reallocation to key growth areas. So is innovation, including new business models and capabilities. Another vital factor is to rebuild the portfolio through acquisitions while also restructuring costs from a position of strength (for example, by driving down sourcing costs and using automation).

CEO priorities: Six key moves to navigate transformational change

In the context of today’s era of disruption, transformational change in markets, and increasing volatility, these are the six priority moves that industry leaders can use to create resilience, capture growth, and navigate transformational change.

Sustainability: Invest where it matters to consumers and regulators. Growth: Win by identifying granular pockets of opportunity. Procurement and the supply chain: Use strategic category management to get ahead of inflation and supply headwinds. Pricing excellence: Recapture inflation and use it to capture margins. Talent: Attract, retain and retrain employees, and get the return to work right. Digital and e-commerce: Embrace digitization (including the use of automation) in the front, back, and middle of processes.

None of these involves wholly new territory. In fact, a few are about going back to the basics—for example, retraining the talent base to fill critical capability gaps in sales and procurement. Companies will have to carry out these moves against the backdrop of the current external environment (labor shortages, working from home) and the new tools and technology available (for instance, automation). From a growth perspective, the performance and attractiveness of subsegments (such as specific combinations of substrates, geographies, and end uses) will continue to vary significantly. Winners should identify and move into the most attractive segments by tailoring a granular market approach.

CEOs of packaging companies should address the six moves holistically and in combination. All six require action and urgency. Trying to ride out the transformational changes ahead by hunkering down will not work.

Change often emerges gradually and then accelerates suddenly. CEOs of packaging companies must treat the higher volatility of their markets as a new normal in this era of transformational change. Corporations that fail to address the real issues will face significant uphill struggles and risk going out of business or being acquired. Resilient and successful companies will embark upon the next level of value creation.







