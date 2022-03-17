Colbert Packaging Corporation­­ announces new printing capabilities for pharmaceutical and consumer healthcare manufacturers seeking a U.S.-owned and operated supplier for paperboard packaging. Working with RM Machinery, Colbert has completed the implementation of its fourth RMGT printing press. The 1050 LX 8-color UV + IR printer installed in Colbert’s Elkhart, Indiana, facility expands Colbert’s capacity and production speed by running seven- or eight-color work in one pass, whereas in the past this task required two pass-throughs.

The RMGT 1050 LX accommodates litho paper from 0.002 to paperboard up to 0.032 thick. The AGT Combi Chiller monitors and controls ink train temperature for press speeds up to 17,100 sheets per hour. In addition, the press includes an Eltosch UV 4-3-3 dryer for the curing of UV inks, and an IR dryer. This additional component starts the drying process when and if a conventional ink run is required. The UV dryer has four in-press UV lamps that can be relocated from unit to unit to dry trap colors, if needed. A fully closed-loop color spectrophotometer delivers precise color measurements and adjustments to meet customer specifications without interrupting production.

“The addition of the RMGT press means improved makeready times for our customers,” says Colbert’s Elkhart facility Production Manager Aaron Peters. “While we have always been proud of our reputation for exceptional paperboard packaging, less pass-through handling equates with even greater efficiency and flawless quality.”

Mitsubishi and RMGT equipment support efficient automated production of industrial runs, as well as smaller quantities. There are now four RMGT presses operating between Colbert’s Kenosha, Wisconsin and Elkhart, Indiana facilities.

States RM Machinery Owner and President Rahul Kaushik, “We are happy that our RMGT machines produce high-quality printing for packaging, and we understand the need for flexibility, automation and faster turnaround with a higher Overall Equipment Effectiveness (OEE). This is what all printers need today.”

“The new press complements Colbert Packaging’s customized solutions,” says Colbert President John Lackner. “We’ve built a great partnership with RM Machinery that supports our growth strategy through capital investment.” Learn more about customized packaging solutions with water-based inks, coatings and adhesives; serialization; patient adherence and safe packaging design at colbertpkg.com.