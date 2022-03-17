At its 30th Annual Meeting of Shareholders, Starbucks affirmed its aspiration to be a resource-positive company – giving back more than it takes from the planet. With a test and learn approach to meet the company’s 2030 planet positive goals, Starbucks outlined efforts to reduce waste through innovative reusable cup programs, launched a waste and recycling app to support partners’ sustainability efforts and announced a new pilot program with Volvo to help electrify a driving route from the Colorado Rockies to Seattle.

“We have a bold long-term sustainability vision and ambitious goals for 2030,” said Starbucks president and CEO, Kevin Johnson. “Starbucks partners around the world are passionate about protecting our planet and are at the very center of driving the innovation that enables us to give more than we take from the planet.”

To help reach the company’s goal of reducing waste by 50% by 2030, Starbucks is shifting away from single-use plastics and piloting reusable cup programs in six markets around the world. By the end of next year, customers will be able to use their own personal reusable cup for every Starbucks visit in the U.S. and Canada – including in café, drive-thru and mobile order and pay.