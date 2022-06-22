Morton Salt, one of America's favorite and most enduring brands, has announced a brand-new collection of refillable, adjustable grinders. Morton's sleek new glass grinder is designed to offer consumers a more sustainable option compared to the single use disposable options in the market today. The newly redesigned grinder will also feature an easily adjustable grinder top, recyclable glass bottle.

A more sustainable option is now available from Morton

"Consumers have been asking for more sustainable products, and now thanks to our new refillable design, Morton is able to offer a high quality, convenient to purchase and refillable alternative to single-use grinders." said Doug Kafer marketing director, Morton Salt, Inc. "Given Morton's commitment to quality and sustainability, we're proud to add these products to our portfolio."

In addition to this great trio of new products, Morton is also launching recyclable glass refill bottles of both All-Natural Extra Coarse Sea Salt and Himalayan Pink Salt. These new and improved Morton grinders and refill bottles are now available at most major grocery stores nationwide.