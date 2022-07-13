The Real Good Food Company, Inc., a health and wellness-focused frozen food company, announced the expansion of its Breakfast platform with new Breakfast Bowls and Breakfast Bites.

Real Good Foods' Breakfast Bowls are made from nutritious ingredients, including Real Good Foods' Crispy Tots, along with whole eggs, cheese, and traditional breakfast proteins. Real Good Foods' Breakfast Bites are made with an innovative, grain-free shell, using clean, real food ingredients such as Lupin bean and cauliflower, and stuffed with eggs, cheese and traditional breakfast proteins.

Real Good Foods' new Breakfast Bites and Breakfast Bowls are now available in select grocery stores across the U.S., including, Kroger, Publix, Safeway, and more. They can also be purchased directly from www.realgoodfoods.com.

"These breakfast offerings are the result of our mission to make our favorite comfort foods more nutritious and improve human health. Our community continues to push us to provide nutritious and convenient options at breakfast, and I am proud of our talented and dedicated team that worked hard to make these innovative items possible," said Bryan Freeman, executive chairman of The Real Good Food Company. "Unlike other breakfast options on shelves today that are made with processed grains and are loaded with carbohydrates, our new, nutritious breakfast items have a limited amount of carbs, made 100% grain-free, and are loaded with protein."