Z Natural Foods, a manufacturer and distributor of natural foods, announced the launch of Organic Electrolyte Pineapple Coconut Water. Each serving contains nearly 75% coconut water to rehydrate and energize your body. With its array of powerful electrolytes, this new, top-of-the-line product will allow for a full-body re-charge.

Organic Electrolyte Pineapple Coconut Water also contains pineapple juice to boost immunity and promote cardiovascular health. With its Bromelain and Manganese content, Organic Electrolyte Pineapple Coconut Water provides a powerful source of antioxidants to help to stave off free radicals.

A unique white substance found in Organic Electrolyte Pineapple Coconut Water called Maltodextrin is used for a quick boost of energy. This helps enhance anaerobic power and sustain more endurance, which allows for less muscle fatigue during strenuous exercise.

Organic Electrolyte Pineapple Coconut Water possesses a low-calorie, healthy blend of sweeteners---Stevia and Erythritol, and provides a great-tasting, all-natural, nutritious drink. An excellent sugar substitute, this antioxidant combination may also support healthy glucose levels—which can be a key factor in managing body weight.

Extracted from plant leaves without harmful additives, Stevia gives you a delicious flavor while refreshing your state of mind. Loaded with strong minerals such as potassium, magnesium, and sodium, Organic Electrolyte Pineapple Coconut Water allows you to discover newfound energy to help increase your daily productivity.

Organic Electrolyte Pineapple Coconut Water is a non-GMO, gluten-free product with a natural source of electrolytes. This delicious product is low in carbohydrates, fats, and sugars.

With 120 calories per serving and 13 total servings per 1 lb. bag, Organic Electrolyte Pineapple Coconut Water provides abundant organic-rich nutrients. Organic Electrolyte Pineapple Coconut Water is $19.99 for 1 lb., $74.99 for 5 lbs., and $649.99 for 55 lbs., and is now available at https://www.znaturalfoods.com.