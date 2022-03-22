B&G Foods announced today the launch of Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ Creamy Cinnamon Spread, the first opportunity for consumers to spread, swirl and drizzle the flavor of the beloved cereal on just about anything. The new creamy spread, which comes on the heels of the successful launch of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend in 2020, will be available nationwide this month.

"The successful introduction of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend showed us that consumers are eager to find new and innovative ways to enjoy their favorite foods and flavors, such as Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal," said Jordan Greenberg, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, B&G Foods. "Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread will offer consumers new opportunities to enjoy the flavors of the iconic cereal well beyond breakfast."

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread captures the unmistakable essence of a bowl of Cinnamon Toast Crunch cereal in a brand-new way. Ideal for spreading on bread or fruit, as an ingredient in baked goods, as a dessert topping or simply enjoyed with a spoon straight out of the jar, there are unlimited usages for this new, creamy spreadable treat. For consumer inspiration, B&G Foods has created recipe ideas for Cinnamon Toast Crunch Creamy Cinnamon Spread, including dessert puffs, cookies, pizza, grilled cheese and more, on its dedicated product site here.

"We were so thrilled with the overwhelming excitement that Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ fans had for B&G Foods' launch of Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cinnadust Seasoning Blend in 2020," said Astrid Perez Martin, Sr. Brand Manager for Cinnamon Toast Crunch™, General Mills. "When we were approached with a new usage concept for Cinnamon Toast Crunch™, we were eager to see what the B&G Foods team had in mind. Bringing Cinnamon Toast Crunch™ to brand fans in this spreadable form felt like a completely new idea, and we're excited for consumers to experience this new innovation firsthand."