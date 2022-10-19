Anyone who has lived on a dentist's block knows it is the least frequented house by trick-or-treaters. This Halloween, Airheads candy is on a mission to make dentists' houses across the country a little less bad with Airheads Candy Flavored Dental Floss—a limited edition Airheads candy-flavored floss.

"This year dentists' houses will be buzzing with trick-or-treaters wanting to get their limited-edition Airheads Candy Flavored Dental Floss before they run out," Craig Cuchra, VP of Marketing at Perfetti Van Melle, maker of Airheads candy. "Everyone deserves to be happy on Halloween, even dentists. This floss isn't a trick, it's a treat that everyone can get behind."

Airheads introduced the candy-flavored dental floss to bridge the longstanding holiday tension between candy makers and dentists in an effort to make the dentist's house a more desirable stop this year. The goal is to have thousands of flosses being handed out at dentists' homes nationwide.

"We can't magically make every dentist's house go from 'worst' to 'first' on the block, but our hope is this candy-flavored floss will give dentists a reason to smile and feel proud when they hand out treats this Halloween," noted Cuchra.

"It's not easy being a dentist on Halloween. Turns out trick-or-treaters aren't huge fans of getting tiny toothpaste and toothbrushes in their candy basket" said Mark Anderko, DDS. "But this year Airheads is helping change that a little bit."

Trick-or-treaters looking to get their hands on Airheads Candy Flavored Floss should check with their neighborhood dentist.