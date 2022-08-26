As a female-founded brand that grew from a sandwich cart to distribution throughout the U.S. and Canada, Stacy's Pita Chips is continuing its ongoing commitment to help women rise. This year, as part of a licensing relationship with Girl Scouts of the USA (GSUSA), Stacy's is releasing a new limited-edition Girl Scout Cookie-inspired flavor, Stacy's Girl Scout Thin Mints™ Flavored Pita Thins, and pledging a donation of $50,000 to Girl Scouts to support the next generation of female entrepreneurs. Aligned with Stacy's mission, GSUSA has a long legacy of helping girls develop confidence, courage, character and the skills needed to thrive in today's world.

"Girl Scouts has always encouraged our members to discover their strengths, learn new skills and rise to new challenges – gaining friends and mentors along the way," said Corby Herschman, director of institutional giving at Girl Scouts of the USA. "We are thrilled to collaborate with Stacy's Pita Chips, a brand that knows the importance of empowering women entrepreneurs to succeed and thrive."





Since 2017, Stacy's has connected thousands of women entrepreneurs with each other and invested thousands of dollars in women-founded businesses through the Stacy's Rise Project, a grant and mentorship program dedicated to helping women grow their businesses. Over the years, Stacy's has created a community that demonstrates the power of women coming together to lift each other up and celebrate each other's successes.

"Stacy's believes that when women rise, we all rise. And now, we're expanding this idea by supporting these entrepreneurs in partnership with the Girl Scouts," said Rhasheda Boyd, vice president of marketing at Frito-Lay, "We always seek to bring more meaning to everyday moments, whether through impactful actions for our community or unexpected and delicious new flavors. Just like our pita chips, this is an artfully crafted partnership that we are thrilled to share with our fans."

From the Girl Scouts to grocery shelves, Stacy's is bringing the popular Thin Mints flavor to stores nationwide starting in September for a limited time only. Shoppers can join Stacy's in supporting the next generation of women entrepreneurs by scanning the on-pack QR code to learn more about the partnership.

For more information, visit www.stacyssnacks.com/girlscouts and check out @stacys on Instagram.