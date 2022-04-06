Canon Production Printing and Canon have acquired UK-based packaging converting equipment manufacturer Edale in an effort to strengthen their label and packaging operations.

In addition, Canon Production Printing will be able to develop its LabelStream 4000 product line and provide expertise and technology for future products.

Canon Production Printing CEO Mick Asada said: “Edale has been a supplier of the web transport, conventional printing and embellishment modules for our LabelStream 4000 series since 2018. Through this close collaboration, we have very high regard for the Edale team’s capabilities and specialist expertise in printing and converting for the label and packaging industry."

Following the acquisition, Edale will continue to operate as an independently managed company under the Edale brand.

The company will also continue with its strategy to provide printing and finishing solutions, with a special focus on the label, folding carton and flexible packaging sectors.

Edale owner and chairman Grahame Barker will retire after the acquisition and the business will be led by its existing management team under managing director James Boughton.

Barker said: “We’ve experienced a period of exciting growth, and I believe that the support of a strong global player is vital to enable us to continue that trajectory in the future, so I’m delighted that Canon will be that partner for the next stage of Edale’s development.”