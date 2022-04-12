With more to be revealed in the coming months, the collaboration kicks off with the release of a signature All Things Must Grass Collection featuring federally legal pre-rolled CBD + CBG joints, paraphernalia and merchandise. Dad Grass honors the late musician and celebrates the 50th anniversary of his masterpiece All Things Must Pass by rolling up a range of light-hearted and laid-back cannabis products.

Headlining the All Things Must Grass Collection is the Special Blend George Harrison Dad Grass Five Pack , a pack of pre-rolled joints crafted from a mix of organic CBD and CBG hemp flower responsibly grown in the USA. This peaceful balance of the two most enlightening cannabinoids, CBD for physical harmony and CBG for mental clarity, serves as an ode to George's mystic blend of cultures, styles and times. The low dose organic hemp flower used for these joints, as well as all Dad Grass products, contains less than 0.3% THC.