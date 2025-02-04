Hybrid Software’s BrandZ business unit is excited to announce the launch of iC3D Suite 10.5, a real-time 3D packaging mockup solution that enables designers, brand owners and manufacturers to innovate more effectively. This latest version reinforces iC3D's leadership in providing cutting-edge design tools for packaging professionals.

iC3D Suite 10.5 introduces a powerful new Artwork Layout Editor for flexible bags, enabling designers to precisely modify panel layouts within bag templates to match production requirements. The intuitive editor allows users to set dimensions and align artwork across panels for perfect production layouts. This enhancement streamlines the bag creation process while optimizing 3D Workflow Automation in CLOUDFLOW for seamless artwork replacement and consistency.

Responding to industry demand, the new "FLOUR" model in the Multi-Wall Bag Template precisely replicates traditional flour and sugar bag construction, enabling accurate visualization for these essential consumer packaging designs. This comes along in addition to several improvements and critical fixes that have been implemented to enhance everyday production workflows.

"With iC3D Version 10.5, we're reaffirming our commitment to providing packaging professionals with cutting-edge solutions," said Heath Luetkens, Sales Director of Hybrid BrandZ America and Business Manager of 3D. "These enhancements are designed to help users bring their creative visions to life faster and with greater precision than ever before."

Designed to reduce time-to-market and meet the evolving demands of the packaging industry, iC3D Suite 10.5 is a game-changer for brand owners, converters, and design professionals alike. Attendees at the upcoming Pharma Packaging & Labeling event in Boston and Dairy Innovation in Copenhagen will have the opportunity to experience the latest iC3D Suite features live at the Hybrid BrandZ stand. For more information, visit www.ic3dsoftware.com.