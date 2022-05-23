Plantwise is on a mission to create the best plant-based products that enhance the well-being of people and the planet. The wellness brand, launching this month, crafts innovative and targeted formulas backed by science from some of the finest, botanical nutrients chosen for their quality and efficacy.

All Plantwise products include a spectrum of high-quality ingredients that actually work, each playing their role to keep the body in tune and feeling great, with benefits like restful sleep, pain relief support, increased focus, and much more for happy human health.

"At Plantwise, we believe plants hold the key to helping the planet and our bodies function well and maintain balance," said Trent Overholt, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Plantwise. "Our goal is simple: create products that are good for us, good for the planet and move us closer to our vision for happy human health."

Plantwise products deliver fuel to the body's master controller of health and wellness, the endocannabinoid system. This essential regulatory system is nourished with the help of phytocannabinoids from plants. Plantwise formulas deliver phytocannabinoids, along with other botanical nutrients, to provide support and balance in the body, where and when it's needed.

"In our daily lives, our bodies are bombarded with stress from all sides," said Jimmy Brophy, founder and chief innovation officer of Plantwise. "We were driven to create products that help balance out the temporary stresses people feel in their bodies. By focusing Plantwise plant-based formulas around the endocannabinoid system, we can proactively and effectively feed the body really good nutrients to support people's health."

In order to deliver targeted, effective results, Plantwise has taken particular care in the choice and amount of each ingredient in its formulas. Plantwise formulas clearly label each standardized ingredient, showing what it's providing inside each serving.

"With Plantwise, what you see is what you get," said Brophy. "We don't hide our ingredients in blends—we believe in full transparency so you can make the best choice for your personal health and well-being."

This spring and summer, Plantwise will introduce five initial products designed to promote exceptional performance, keep consumers feeling great, and thoughtfully support different areas of happy human health.

Plantwise currently incorporates organic, regeneratively farmed hemp into its dual-capsule formulas. The wellness company remains committed to driving demand and awareness for regenerative agriculture. These planet-saving farming practices support climate change reversal by rebuilding and restoring soil health and biodiversity, improving carbon drawdown, and boosting water efficiency, resulting in more nutrient-dense crops.