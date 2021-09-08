To effectively compete within the personalized weight loss space, Nutrisystem partnered with the agency Little Big Brands to update packaging that focuses on empowering consumers to live a healthy lifestyle that meets their personal goals.

The Little Big Brands team took on the challenge of evolving Nutrisystem from a “one size fits all” weight loss plan, to an engaging, relevant lifestyle brand. Throughout the project, the agency partnered with corporate stakeholders, nutritionists and dietitians to breathe new life into the Nutrisystem design.

The new design positions Nutrisystem as the expert within the category, highlighting the product's appetite appeal, coupled with a vibrant color palette to express optimism and customization. The Nutrisystem logo sits proudly on a cream background, evoking a sense of trust and confidence.

“Today’s consumer is attracted to brands that connect with them on a more emotional and supportive level,” said John Nunziato, Chief Creative Officer, Little Big Brands. “This insight is particularly relevant for the weight loss category and served as inspiration for the work.”