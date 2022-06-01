The new packaging, which is currently rolling out nationwide online and where groceries are sold, features updated designs across the full core portfolio of Starbucks whole bean, ground and K-Cup coffees, including Starbucks Veranda Blend, Starbucks House Blend, Starbucks Pike Place Roast, Starbucks Caramel Flavored Coffee, Starbucks French Roast, Starbucks Caffè Verona, and more.

The packaging redesign is the latest development since the companies formed a global coffee alliance in August 2018. Starbucks and Nestlé continue to drive strong momentum and deliver a premium coffee experience for consumers in the grocery aisle.

The refreshed design features new artwork and a stronger tie to the iconic Starbucks green to improve the shopper experience. Consumers can find the coffee that’s right for them with ease, with updated icons clearly indicating roast intensity, tasting notes, and whether the coffee is whole bean or ground. The decaf offerings also feature a lighter green packaging color to distinguish from caffeinated coffees.

“As the grocery aisle becomes more complex to navigate, driving a majority of shoppers to make selections primarily based on packaging*, we’re excited to roll out a packaging refresh for Starbucks at-home coffees,” says Marty Thompson, president, Nestlé Coffee Partners. “The new design will make it easier for consumers to identify our full range of offerings while continuing to provide the same great taste and high-quality 100% arabica coffee beans they know and love. As a longstanding leader in the coffee aisle, with 17 percent growth last year, we will continue to drive the category forward and deliver new ways for customers to enjoy their Starbucks coffee at home.”

While the packaging will look different, Starbucks at-home coffees still have the same great taste and are produced with the same high-quality 100% arabica coffee beans, verified under the Starbucks Coffee and Farmer Equity (C.A.F.E.) Practices ethical sourcing guidelines.

Starbucks is also expanding its core coffee lineup with NEW Starbucks Decaf Veranda Blend, a smooth and approachable blend available in ground coffee and K-Cup pods, to cater to growing consumer demand for lighter roast coffees. It also gives the 66 percent of consumers who want to limit their caffeine consumption but enjoy coffee throughout the day** another decaf coffee option.

Following its success as a limited-edition seasonal coffee, Starbucks Maple Pecan Flavored Coffee, available in ground coffee and K-Cup pods, will now be available year-round so consumers can enjoy the sweet maple flavor any time of the year.





*Source: Decision Breakers, 2020

**Source: Language of Coffee Study, Nestle Coffee Partners, 2021