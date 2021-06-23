Cabot announced that its premium wood care products will be sporting new labels designed to command attention and be easy to read on the store shelf.

The new labels feature a wood swatch in the background that communicates color and opacity differences to the consumer while creating a strong connection to the Cabot brand. Product details and benefits are strategically placed for optimal readability, with the Cabot Lifetime Guarantee added to the middle of the label for certain products. All new labels also maintain Cabot brand’s signature yellow color banding.

“We‘ve created a dynamic new look that is both appealing and focuses on the important information to help the Cabot customer,” says Vageesh Bakhshi, senior product marketing manager, Cabot. “By understanding what our customers are looking for in a premium product, we’ve made it even more convenient to choose the best Cabot product for your needs.”

The new Cabot wood care product labels aim to make it simple to make an accurate selection and will gradually replace traditional designs that have been used for over a decade to identify the company’s core stains. Label updates are also coming to the popular Cabot Australian Timber Oil line and DeckCorrect coatings as well as other exterior wood care products available in a variety of cans, aerosol sprays and buckets.

The new labels have begun appearing in stores.

Visit cabotstain.com for more information.