Lidl US, ranked a top 5 U.S. grocer in back-to-back editions of USA Today 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards, announced today that it will drop prices on more than 100 items in all of its stores across nine east coast states. The price-cutting campaign come as inflationary pressures across the supply chain have led to sharp increases in food prices for many retailers, especially on staples including meat, grains, coffee, frozen prepared foods and other key household products.

Customers can expect to save more than $50 on the basket of items included in the summer campaign. A sample list of products from the Lidl summer price drop is below. It will kick off June 8 and extend until August.

"As many families contend with rising prices due to inflation, we hope to ease their financial burden at the checkout counter by investing even more to lower our prices," said Lidl US President and CEO Michal Lagunionek. "This price-cutting drive is part of Lidl's ongoing commitment to offer the best value in every community we serve."

Sample Summer of Savings Product List