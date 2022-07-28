The TAB Wrapper Tornado from orbital wrapper manufacturer TAB Industries, LLC, Reading, Pa. allows metal parts and products with sharp corner joints to be secured to pallets and safely delivered using stretch wrap alone. Wrapping multiple layers of stretch wrap 360 degrees around and under the pallet and the load, the TAB Wrapper Tornado creates a stable, unitized load that eliminates the need for boxes, crates, banding, and other secondary packaging along with the need for dunnage or cushioning. Packaging material waste is reduced while the load shifting and packaging failures in transit responsible for most freight damage claims are eliminated.



Suitable for transporting finished machinery and equipment, rectangular cut tubing, and a variety of unfinished metal parts without risk of tearing the stretch wrap, the TAB Wrapper Tornado orbital wrapping machines are available in semi-automated and automated models with 100-inch, 80-inch, and 40-inch wrapping ring diameters as standard to accommodate 60” x 60”, 48” x 48” and 24” x 24” pallets respectively. The stretch wrapping machines are designed and manufactured at the company's Reading, Pa. headquarters and delivered ready for operation with a warranty.



