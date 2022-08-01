The introduction of Woodbridge Wine Soda creates a new and unique wine experience for consumers that makes wine more accessible and less intimidating. With a flavor-dominant, wine-recessive profile, Woodbridge Wine Sodas are for people interested in new wine and beverage alcohol experiences that are high quality and fun, but low fuss. These beverages provide the convenience and sociability of hard seltzers without compromising on flavor.

"We at Woodbridge want to liberate drinkers to 'Wine Your Way' – to enjoy wine whenever, wherever, and however you want," says Serena Shrivastava, brand vice president of Woodbridge. "We know many drinkers want something other than traditional varietal wines, which inspired us to create Woodbridge Wine Sodas to provide consumers with a new way to experience and enjoy wine that is less formal and more fun. We are excited to bring this innovation to wine lovers nationwide and introduce a new way for consumers to explore the wine category."

The new Woodbridge Wine Soda variety six-pack comes in a recyclable box containing brightly colored 250ml cans in three flavors: Grapefruit, Lemon Lime, and Orange Soda – a perfect blend of quality white wine and natural flavors, at 7% ABV per serving.

Woodbridge was founded by winemaker Robert Mondavi who was a champion of winemaking innovation and leader in establishing California's reputation for quality winemaking on a global scale. With more than 40 years of history dedicated to making quality wines for everyday enjoyment, Woodbridge proudly carries on its founder's core value of expanding wine culture in America by making great wines accessible to everyone for enjoyment whenever, wherever and however they want.

Woodbridge Wine Soda retails for a suggested retail price of $10.99 - $12.99 per six-pack Variety Pack and will be available starting this month on Drizly, InstaCart and at local retailers nationwide where Woodbridge is sold.