M.S. Walker Brands has partnered with Coppa Cocktails to bring its line of pre-mixed cocktails to appeal to the modern consumer who seeks high quality, convenience, and aesthetic appeal. The sales strategy for M.S. Walker Brands includes a vigorous in-store tasting and retail activation program. There are four core flavors including: Margarita, Mojito, Strawberry Daquiri and Piña Colada.

José B. Chao, president of Coppa Cocktails USA, says, “Whether making life easy at home, or increasing speed and consistency on-premise, every Coppa Cocktail delivers a delicious, premium, and effortless cocktail experience.”



