It's that time of year again—the leaves are turning, the air is crisp, and Halloween is creeping up on us, and at Kellanova, several brands are ready to help you dive into the season filled with pumpkins, costumes, and all things cozy. So, whether you're planning a spooky party or just want to add a little fall flair to your pantry, Kellanova has the snacks, sweets, and goodies to make your season magical.

Pop-Tarts® Pumpkin Pie Flavor

Pop-Tarts has brought back its seasonal Pumpkin Pie flavor oozing with delicious spiced pumpkin filling, wrapped in a perfect golden crust, and topped with frosted goodness. Whether you toast them for a warm treat or snack on them straight from the package, these Pop-Tarts are a must-have for cozy fall mornings.

Pringles®: Glow-in-the-Dark Snacking Magic and Ghoulishly Good Snack Stacks

Also getting into the Halloween spirit, Pringles is launching limited-edition Glow-in-the-Dark cans this month, perfect for both Halloween and Día de los Muertos celebrations. These eye-catching cans add an extra layer of fun to your snack stash—whether you're hosting a spooky soirée or just looking to light up your snack shelf with something a little festive.

Additionally, for a limited time, Pringles® Halloween Snack Stacks are available, making them the perfect savory addition to your trick-or-treat lineup. These snack-sized versions of your favorite Pringles flavors come in fun Halloween-themed packaging, ideal for handing out to trick-or-treaters, sharing for a classroom Halloween party, or popping into lunchboxes for a festive snack.

Cheez-It®: Trick-or-Treat Ready with Festive Snack Packs

Get ready for a cheesy twist on Halloween with Cheez-It® Original Halloween Snack Pack Trick-or-Treat pouches. These individually wrapped snacks feature the classic cheesy goodness you love, now dressed up for the season. Perfect for trick-or-treaters, classroom celebrations, or simply enjoying at home, these pouches make it easy to share the joy of snacking with family and friends. With their playful packaging and satisfying crunch, Cheez-It pouches are sure to be a hit in your Halloween lineup.

Rice Krispies Treats®: Creepy, Crunchy Creations

Pick up a pack of Kellanova’s Rice Krispies Treats Mini Squares—individually wrapped with Halloween and Día de los Muertos designs. These bite-sized squares are great for trick-or-treaters or making your own spooky snack creations by adding candy eyes, frosting, or sprinkles to turn them into little monsters, pumpkins, or sugar skulls. They're sure to bring a smile to both kids and adults alike.

RXBAR: Pumpkin Spice Perfection

For those looking for a nutritious yet delicious snack this season, RXBAR Pumpkin Spice flavor is the answer, while capturing all the warm, cozy vibes of autumn in a convenient bar. Made with real pumpkin, wholesome nuts, and a hint of warm spices, this bar packs a punch of flavor while keeping you energized throughout your busy fall days. Whether you're heading out for a brisk walk, tackling your to-do list, or just enjoying a moment of peace with a cup of coffee, the Pumpkin Spice RXBAR protein bar is the perfect snack to celebrate the season.