Just in time for the holiday season, Wilton, a leader in baking and decorating, has unveiled its new limited-edition holiday packaging. This is the first in a series of special edition packages that will roll out throughout the next year for America’s favorite holidays. Each colorful design features Wilton “gift tags” tailored to reflect the distinctive hues and icons of the holiday beginning with Christmas, followed by Valentine’s Day, Spring/Easter, and Halloween. Alongside this festive debut, Wilton introduces innovative icing decorations to help put the finishing touch on all your baked goods this season.

Designed to mirror the excitement and joy associated with gift-giving and holiday festivities, Wilton's holiday packaging artfully resembles wrapping paper, making each product a perfect present for bakers. The design sports the updated Wilton logo, a modern color palette and food imagery to draw shoppers in and inspire creativity.

“Our holiday packaging encapsulates the spirit of giving and celebration that defines this joyful time of year,” said Shanta McGahey, Wilton’s Director of Masterbrand and Community. “Our festive, seasonal packaging is designed to inspire bakers and decorators of all skill levels to embrace the magic of holiday baking while sharing the spirit of the season through their favorite recipes.”

The special edition Christmas line includes Wilton's newest icing decorations, which introduce a delightful twist on beloved holiday themes with cherished shapes like Santa, gingerbread men, and penguins. Nostalgic peppermint flavor is featured in the Christmas Peppermint Crunch Sprinkles and Edible Peppermint Candy Spoons. The playful, new Gingerbread Boy Sprinkle Mix is a highlight of this year's holiday lineup.

“These new products reflect our continued commitment to bring joy and creativity to every baker's kitchen,” said John Hollfelder, Senior Brand and Product Manager at Wilton. "We aim to inspire new holiday traditions for baking beginners and provide the perfect opportunity for baking enthusiasts to share their passion for creating sweet moments with loved ones."

For over 95 years, Wilton products have been cherished by bakers and decorators around the world. Their unwavering commitment to quality and innovation propels the brand forward year after year and this holiday season is no exception. The special edition packaging will be available at major retailers nationwide, including Hy-Vee, Kroger, Meijer, Target, Wegmans, and Walmart.