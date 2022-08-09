Haig Club recently launched a new line of ready-to-drink beverages: Haig Club Clubman Canned Cocktails. Crafted with a base of Haig Club Clubman Whisky, soda and natural flavors, the new, pre-mixed drinks are available in Ginger Lime & Soda and Citrus Yuzu & Soda.

Packaged in the same electric blue as the brand's striking whisky bottle, Haig Club Clubman Canned Cocktails are convenient for warm-weather moments, whether enjoyed on the beach, poolside or while watching IMCF games.

David Beckham said, "Miami is such a special place to me. It is a city with a unique and energetic spirit and it is these qualities that not only inspired me to bring my football club here, but also inspired the new Haig Club Clubman Canned Cocktails. I'm really excited that locals and visitors can now enjoy these delicious, one-of-a-kind drinks, whether they are at the beach or in the stadium."

Haig Club Clubman Canned Cocktails are available to purchase on ReserveBar, Drizly.com, the Drizly app and in select alcohol retailers in South Florida. The canned cocktails are sold individually and in packs of four with a suggested retail price of $3.99 and $14.99 respectively.