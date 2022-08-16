Phyll, the newest innovator in the beverage space, today introduced first of its kind shelf-stable, ready-to-drink fruit and greens smoothies in three delicious flavors. Phyll provides a healthy option for consumers on-the-go, with each of their smoothies packed with three servings of fruits and veggies, 15 grams of plant-based protein and a clean nutrition label including no added sugars or sweeteners–all in an eco-friendly, recyclable paperboard carton.

Phyll's ready-to-drink smoothies require zero prep, making getting your daily servings of fruits and vegetables easier than ever. Their Clean-Pressed™ process allows for long-lasting shelf life without the need for refrigeration while preserving the fresh flavors and essential nutrients, resulting in delicious plant-based nutrition that consumers can enjoy whenever, wherever.