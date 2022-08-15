RDCL Superfoods (pronounced “radical”) is a new vitamin-enriched line of beverages containing plant-based ingredients and zero added sugar. Donny Makower, a former advertising and marketing executive, conceived RDCL to introduce a greater portion of the population to the benefits of plant-based living with products that are accessible and delicious. He committed to veganism after seeing his sister Iris, a cancer survivor, regain her health using a plant-based diet. Super Cocoa is a powder, individually packaged in a convenient pouch, that can be mixed into hot or cold water or mixed into a smoothie. It’s made with premium cacao along with pea protein, ancient grains and seeds, and greens.
New Superfood Beverage Makes Healthy Choices More Convenient
August 15, 2022
