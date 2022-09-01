“We are launching our New Paper Pouch format during September 2022,” said Juan Miguel Cabrera, Business Director Duty Free & Travel Retail. “Our new formats are exclusive for travel retail.”

The eco-friendly new packaging is used for the Loacker Gardena Mini Mix pouch 221g Duty Free.

Ideal for sharing or snacking on the move, the pouch contains 26 Gardena Mini bars in three flavors – Hazelnut, Chocolate, and Coconut – each covered in milk chocolate.

“Loacker has a commitment with plastic reduction each year,” said Cabrera. “One of the goals is to decrease 15% of plastic in our products each year, so from this commitment, our new formats are born.“We are really keen to see how they perform.”

Loacker is a Coffee Break sponsor at the upcoming TR Consumer Forum, which is taking place from 4-6 September in Limassol, Cyprus, organized by TRBusiness and m1nd-set.





This article originally appeared in TR Business