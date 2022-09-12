Launched in 2018, Cirkul has maintained a line of 50+ flavors but this marks the first time that the company is launching entirely new brands within its platform. The brands include: Gateway Tea, Frosted, Fission, Squeeze Lemonade, Flyte, Verda, Stage Hydration, and Puressenece (full descriptions below). With these new brands, Cirkul is extending its mission of delivering a health-first, hyper-personalized, convenient product to consumers.

These new brands are a direct result of Cirkul’s innovative model, which allows it to react quickly and efficiently to consumer preferences, delivering the flavor profiles they are demanding. Driven by a proprietary platform that pairs a reusable water bottle with exchangeable flavor cartridges, Cirkul will roll out 50+ additional flavors before the end of 2022 under these new brands.

“Traditional CPG companies from a previous era weren’t able to move nimbly as consumers preferences changed, having to go through protracted acquisitions or years of R&D,” said co-founder & CEO Garrett Waggoner. “The past three years we’ve been able to excite consumers through our core flavor lines and product, the reusable water bottle. That’s what has allowed us to introduce these brands to very distinct audiences because that’s what they’ve come to expect from us – the ability to get precisely the flavor they want dialed to perfection. It’s the first for a beverage CPG to approach expansion this way and an exciting moment for the company.”

“These brands were crafted deliberately to reach a wide range of audiences,” said Co-Founder & Chief Brand Officer, Andy Gay. “Whether you prefer tea, iced coffee, lemonade, or a sports drink, you can get all of that under the Cirkul platform. And most importantly, we’ve built unique brands that speak directly to the different audiences who prefer these drinks. We have a robust and strong community and all of the inspiration for these flavors came from that community so we know they will resonate.”

Cirkul has experienced exponential growth the past year with full chain launches in Walmart and Bed, Bath, & Beyonds across the US. The company has grown 150% per year since its launch in 2018 and has been profitable for the last two years. Cirkul has helped millions of customers drink the equivalent of hundreds of millions of bottled beverages, while minimizing the impact of individual packaging. Cirkul’s eight new brands build on the company’s proprietary platform of reusable water bottles and flavor cartridges providing even more customer-centric choice that consumers know and love.