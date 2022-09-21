Cling film once revolutionized the way food was wrapped and kept fresh. And consumers in the 1970s discovered a new skill as they mastered the art of unrolling the film and sealing everything from fresh produce to their favorite workplace snacks.

However, conventional cling film is often not recycled. This, for example, can be due to food contamination or restraints within collection or recycling systems.

Now, global flexible packaging and lidding films supplier KM Packaging has introduced a new alternative – home-compostable C-Cling.

C-Cling is clear, stretchy, and sticky and performs the same as conventional cling film. As well as home usage is ideal for the high-volume industrial packing of fruit, vegetables, and other fresh produce on trays. It is also suitable for catering and restaurants.

The product is flexible in material and nature, from daily usage within catering businesses to store and transport food safely, to protecting and preserving the quality and taste of food in the retail environment.

In addition, C-Cling, which is made from bio-based renewable sources, is the perfect partner for compostable trays to create a complete packaging solution.

Historically, plastic film has been used for wrapping products on an industrial level, with the first version – which became known as Saran – being used to protect military equipment and later for food packaging.

C-Cling is similarly versatile. And, as well as being used to wrap fresh produce, C-Cling is suitable for secondary packaging, such as pallet wrapping.

The product is part of the bio-plastic C-Range from KM Packaging, developed in partnership with Treetop Biopak, specializing in providing innovative compostable packaging solutions.

Treetop owner Amir Gross said: “C-Cling can be used on an industrial scale for the wrapping of multiple products and is particularly helpful when the trays are also compostable.”

C-Cling film complies with EC food-contact Regulations 1935/2004 and 10/2011. It also complies with FDA regulation 21 CFR 177.1630 provided it is used subject to certain advised limitations and in good manufacturing practices.

The C-Range also includes:

C-SHRINK

Home-compostable shrink film that’s ideal for packaging of vegetables, bakery, and other foodstuffs as well as bundling multi-packs and as a secondary wrap for packed goods.

C-STRETCH

A home-compostable stretch film, that is 100% bio-based from renewable resources. Has similar properties to PE / PVC film.

C-TAPE

Industrially-compostable adhesive tape that is made from bio-based sources and natural gum.

C-BAG

Home-compostable bags suitable for fresh produce, bakery, and meat.

C-NET

Compostable extruded net for a wide range of applications.

The C-Range enhances KM’s portfolio of sustainable flexible packaging solutions and offers customers a wider range of choice.