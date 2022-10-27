"Packaging waste is a challenge that requires new and innovative solutions. At Mars, we're committed to contributing to a circular plastics economy where no packaging becomes waste," said Justin Comes, Vice President of R&D, Mars Wrigley North America. "We're excited to work with Olyns on this innovative approach to the collection and recycling of rigid plastics."

The Sweet Rewards Challenge will run at select retailers in the San Francisco Bay Area for a limited time beginning October 25th 2022. Challenge details and a list of participating retailers can be found at https://olyns.com/sweet-rewards-challenge.

"Rigid plastic containers, like those used for gum and candy, may slip through the cracks of traditional recycling systems because they're just too small. And because states don't offer redemption value, there is limited incentive to recycle them," said Philip Stanger, Co-Founder and CEO of Olyns. "We're changing that by combining convenient recycling with the potential to win big rewards. Every time you deposit a candy container in one of our RVM Cubes, you'll earn points and a chance to win. We've set it up like a slot machine, but instead of inserting a coin to play, you deposit an empty candy container."

Olyns' plug-and-play RVM Cubes feature a 65-inch HD video display, offering a uniquely sustainable way for advertisers to reach consumers in-store. During the Sweet Rewards Challenge, in addition to ads and sustainability messaging, the screen will display colorful slot machine images and "winner" announcements every time a recycler wins a reward.