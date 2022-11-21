Monadnock Paper Mills, Inc., the oldest continuously operating paper mill in the United States, is pleased to announce its HP Indigo Solutions Portfolio of 100% Post-Consumer Waste (PCW) paper, packaging, and environmental graphics materials. The product portfolio, complete with a comprehensive listing of available weights, sizes, and properties, is now featured in a comprehensive Stock Guide publication.

Either certified or optimized for use on HP Indigo printers, all portfolio offerings are made with Forest Stewardship Council-certified 100% PCW recycled fiber, manufactured carbon neutral and made with 100% Green-e certified wind powered electricity. Additionally, the recycled paper is processed chlorine free, and the entire production process operates under third-party Certified ISO 14001 Environmental and ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems.

“Sustainability has never looked better, especially when brands are looking for printed materials, signage, and packaging that are brought to vivid life with HP Indigo presses,” said Julie Brannen, Director, Sustainability Solutions, Monadnock Paper Mills.

Monadnock’s HP Indigo Solutions Portfolio comprises:

Astrolite PC 100 Digital+ Smooth. A premium, smooth, and bright white fine printing paper with superior formation and surface uniformity. Optimized for HP Indigo presses, beautiful full-color photographic reproductions are among the ideal applications when maximum contrast and image impact are required.

Astrolite PC 100 Velvet. The only premium coated 100% recycled text and cover paper line made in the U.S., the universal Velvet coating is optimized for HP Indigo, dry toner, lithographic and Heat-Set Web presses. This material is designed for eco-conscious brand owners, designers, and printers who are searching for high quality graphic reproduction in premium retail and corporate marketing communications.

Envi PC 100 Performance Board. Crafted in smooth and vellum uncoated or coated finishes, it is widely specified by leading cosmetic, nutraceutical, fragrance, entertainment and other consumer packaged goods brands. This elegant material marries performance with sustainability.

Envi PC 100 Velvet Card Stock. A durable and high-performing alternative to plastic and PVC, it is a recycled and curbside recyclable material in wide global use in gift cards and carriers, hospitality, loyalty, promotional, membership and merchandise return cards. Its universal Velvet coating is optimized for HP Indigo, dry toner and offset presses. Like all Envi Card stocks, it easily accepts magnetic stripes, signature panels, scratch-offs, and barcodes. With its high rigidity and superior graphic flexibility, end-users can expect the same superior performance they get with either virgin fiber or plastic products. This product is HP Indigo optimized.

Envi Wallgraphics. This 100% PCW recycled product is the favored alternative to vinyl for residential and commercial decor, carrying a class “A” fire rating based on the ASTM E-84 standard for smoke generation and flame spread.

Brands and printers can expect beautiful photographic reproduction not only on HP Indigo, but also on latex or UV inkjet presses. Envi Wallgraphics are prepasted for easy installation and it is fully strippable for easy removal. It is washable and scrubbable for easy cleaning and sanitizing. It is REACH, Lacey Act, CPSIA & RohS compliant as well as HP Indigo optimized.

“Monadnock’s team of material and coating specialists worked closely with the talented professionals from HP and a host of printers and package printers to test (and test again and again) to ensure that this portfolio met the most stringent performance, converting, and processing demands,” said Brannen. “Now, it’s our pleasure to further meet and exceed the high visual and sustainability demands of creatives and brands.”



