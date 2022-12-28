Malta-based Pepsico partner Simonds Farsons Cisk has just launched a new refillable, single-serve, bespoke glass bottle for flagship brands Pepsi-Cola and Pepsi Max, 7up and 7up Free and Mirinda.

The launch closely follows the global release of the new bottle design and is the first design update since 1996. The etched, twisted bottom of the bottle allows for a visible and tactile brand experience, and the bold swirl and elevated profile of the bottle reflects the brand’s youthful spirit and is designed to appeal to younger consumers.

This new glass bottle design complements a similar new design for the PET 1.5 and 0.5 liter bottle range launched on the local market just last year.

“The PepsiCo portfolio in Malta has gone from strength to strength over the years and we are confident that the latest investment in this striking and bold new glass bottle will serve to further enhance our clients’ and consumers’ overall brand experience,” said Ms. Susan Weenink Camilleri, Head of Sales & Marketing. “We are also proud to endorse and participate in PepsiCo’s recently announced global goals regarding Sustainable Packaging Vision.”

This month PepsiCo announced a new global goal to double the percentage of all beverage servings it sells delivered through reusable models from 10% to 20% by building out refillable plastic and glass offerings, among others. By working with partners and franchisors, this updated packaging goal will help PepsiCo meet its target of reducing virgin plastic per serving by 50% by 2030 and to become net zero by 2040.