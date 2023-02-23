Genio Della Pizza, a frozen pizza brand that focuses on producing handmade, artisan-style pizzas, has unveiled its new brand identity with the help of Pearlfisher, a leading progressive and independent brand design agency based in New York City, NY.

Founded by Neapolitan-style pizza pioneer, Anthony Mangieri, Genio Della was launched with the singular goal of delivering the highest-quality frozen pizza to consumers. The brand is already widely prominent in New York City stores, and it will be available nationwide in the near future.

The packaging features a bold visual identity that showcases the brand’s attention to detail when it comes to crafting quality frozen pizzas, while also paying homage to Genio Della’s brand history as well. The red, black, and beige color scheme is inspired by the warm tones of the hand stretched, wood-fired, naturally leavened dough and fine-Italian ingredients used, and it is also influenced by Italian design, food and architecture.

The collection of these elements includes a striking on-pack, primary, and secondary brandmark used for print and digital assets that transparently shows consumers what goes into the product and the stories of the people preserving the celebrated techniques of the past.

To learn more about Genio Della, please visit https://www.geniodellapizza.com/.

To learn more about Pearlfisher, please visit https://www.pearlfisher.com/.



