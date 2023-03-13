Mondi, a global leader in sustainable packaging and paper, has won the coveted PPI Award in the Product Innovation category for its Hug&Hold packaging solution. The PPI Awards, presented by Fastmarkets Forest Products, took place in Prague, Czechia, on March 8, and are the only global awards dedicated to recognizing the achievements of companies, mills, and individuals in the pulp and paper sector.

“We are committed to making the most sustainable packaging solutions for our customers, and we are very proud to see our innovations being recognized by our peers,” said Tarik Aniba, Sales & Marketing Director, Corrugated Solutions at Mondi.

Hug&Hold is a paper packaging solution that is designed and developed to wrap and transport PET beverage bottles, replacing plastic shrink wrap. This innovation is 100% paper-based and fully recyclable, as it is comprised of a Kraft paper sleeve and a corrugated clip to secure the bottles and offer a comfortable handle for transportation.

“Leveraging Mondi's team of Kraft paper and corrugated specialists, we were able to develop a fully paper-based solution with minimal material usage, said Silvia Hanzelova, Sales Director, Specialty Kraft Paper at Mondi. “Following thorough testing, Hug&Hold has been confirmed in terms of runnability and viability.”

Because Hug&Hold is functional and fully automated, brand owners can implement more sustainable packaging solutions without any risk to their product or logistics. With Hug&Hold, Mondi is the first company to manufacture and market a complete concept, providing a strong and stable solution that is suitable for existing paper waste streams throughout Europe.

To learn more about Mondi, please visit www.mondigroup.com.



