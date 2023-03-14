For plants with either limited floor space or a small budget, this compact palletizer (Model 72AN) offers a simple and economical solution to increase production and eliminate the cost and liability of manual operation.

It occupies from 10% to 30% less floor space than conventional low-level palletizers depending on the accessories required (transfer conveyor, pallet dispenser/transport) and offers complete flexibility for product feed and pallet configuration. All operation is automatic, which eliminates the risk of employee injury and related costs from repetitive palletizing actions.

No pallet dispenser is required for the Model 72AN. Up to five empty pallets can be stacked in the load area for palletizing, and the layers of product are automatically directed to the top pallet level.

Once the load is completed, the lift truck operator simply removes the top pallet and contents, and the palletizer continues to load the next pallet; once all pallets have been loaded and removed, the operator simply stacks another set of empty pallets in the loading area and the sequence repeats.

This palletizer offers the freedom of on-floor operation with an open profile and full machine guarding, plus high- or low-level product feed. It is designed for long-term operation with heavy steel frame construction, reinforced and counterweighted elevator table, and a dual, chain-driven layer transfer mechanism. A-B-C’s intelligent control package offers simple, touchscreen control of operation, changeover, production data and diagnostics.

A-B-C manufactures depalletizers, decasers, case erectors, sealers, packers, palletizers and accessory equipment for a wide range of applications. To learn more, go to www.abcpackaging.com.



