Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery, a leading producer of wholesome, plant-based bakery products made with sprouted whole grains, has announced a complete brand refresh that includes a full packaging redesign and an enhanced product portfolio, including the introduction of a new Omega-3 ALA rich load, Omegamazing, hitting the market later this year.

The reimagined packaging made its debut last month at Natural Products Expo and was inspired by the brand’s longtime mission to promote healthy living through healthy choices. The new design features Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery’s bold and bright colors while shining a spotlight on its signature sprouted whole grains. The new packaging is also windowed, which allows the customer to easily see the color, texture, and wholesome grains in every product.

The packaging includes labels for Non-GMO Project Verified, USDA Organic Ingredients, Certified Glyphosate Free, Certified Vegan, Kosher, and Peanut & Nut Free, all of which showcase the outstanding nutritional values of Silver Hills’ products.

“For more than three decades we have been dedicated to offering healthier, nutrient-rich, sprouted breads,” said Stan Smith, Founder and President of Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery. “Today we are thrilled to introduce Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery's new look, which better communicates our continued commitment to sprouted whole grains and the excellent nutritional benefits they offer, and importantly, also makes it easier for consumers to make healthier choices in the aisle.”



Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery’s new packaging is windowed, allowing customer to get a good look at the product.

Courtesy of Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery

The updated line of sprouted whole grain bread products has been reformulated to offer the highest quality product possible, and they include enhancements to the sprouting and preparation techniques of grains for improved consistency, taste and softness. Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery's signature bread offerings including Squirrelly, The Big 16, and Little Big Bread will now boast improved formulas made with whole grains that are sprouted and mashed to create the dough then baked into a delicious and healthier bread.

To learn more about Silver Hills Sprouted Bakery, please visit silverhillsbakery.com.



