German oral hygiene brand Paperdent has partnered with Elopak to launch its range of vegan, alcohol-free mouthwash in cartons made from sustainably sourced paperboard.

Paperdent is the first mouthwash brand to package its product in Elopak’s D-PAK™ cartons, reducing the plastic content of its packaging by over 80% compared to conventional packaging for mouthwash.

The 500 ml D-PAK carton is made with paperboard from responsibly managed forests and is fully recyclable, as well as carbon neutral.

Paperdent has dedicated one side of the carton to informing consumers about the benefits of the packaging. The mouthwash has been available online and in select pharmacies and supermarkets across Germany and Austria since May.

Paperdent is dedicated to pushing plastics out of the dental care sector. The partnership between packaging specialist Elopak and Luoro, Paperdent’s parent company, began less than a year ago and already the first mouthwash packaged in a durable, sustainable carton is ready to be launched on the market.

The mouthwash is filled directly by Elopak at the company’s newly built test facility in Terneuzen, Netherlands. The facility caters to small-scale filling and initial market tests in the non-food segment, making it ideal for small-scale producers and start-ups.

"We chose Elopak’s carton packaging for various reasons," explains Dr Louis Bahlmann, CEO and co-founder of Luoro. "On the one hand, because of the significant reduction in plastic compared to a conventional plastic bottle. On the other hand, because this packaging is mainly made from wood, a renewable raw material, and therefore has a low carbon footprint. And we were also impressed by the recyclability."

About Elopak

Elopak is a leading global supplier of carton packaging and filling lines. The company’s iconic Pure-Pak® cartons made from renewable, recyclable and sustainably sourced materials offer a natural and eco-friendly alternative to plastic bottles that also meets the demands of a low-emission circular economy.

Elopak was founded in Norway in 1957 and has been listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange since 2021. Today, the company employs 2,600 people and sells well over 14 billion cartons annually in over 70 markets worldwide.

Elopak is a member of the UN Global Compact with a platinum EcoVadis rating and has been climate neutral since 2016. For more information, visit elopak.com



