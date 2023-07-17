Cobra Beer, a joint venture company with Molson Coors, has announced that its new look will be rolled out across its entire range, reinforcing its reputation as the perfect pairing with Pan-Asian cuisine.

The creative new design and iconography responds to changing consumer tastes - with 61% of 18-34 year olds reporting that they were adventurous in trying new cuisines. It echoes the demand for contemporary cuisines and dishes that Cobra is designed to accompany - such as Indian, Vietnamese, Chinese, Thai, Japanese, Turkish, Lebanese, and Sri Lankan food. The new artwork showcases the diversity of spicy food where Cobra is an ideal partner, supporting Cobra’s brand campaign “Where There’s Spice, There’s Cobra”.

The British palate continues to evolve with over half of 18-34 year olds adding spice to most of their savoury meals. Cobra’s new Graffiti style design speaks to a generation of urban foodies who are open to trying new cuisines and are seeking out premium brands that offer high-quality products.

Since launching in 1989, Cobra has become a go-to beer in the market for its ability to accompany spicy food; brewed to sit neatly between a lager and an ale. The beer's distinctive low carbonation and smoothness makes it the perfect accompaniment to dishes from around the world.

Cobra’s new foodie-led design will be rolled out across supermarkets including Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Co-op and Asda, as well as restaurants such as the Giggling Squid, Mowgli and 28,000 independent Pan-Asian restaurants spanning the whole of the UK.

“Cobra’s new creative puts the seal on our founding values - to create a beer that is irrefutably good to enjoy with spicy food,” commented Lord Karan Bilimoria CBE, Founder of Cobra Beer. “Britain’s taste buds are evolving and becoming more adventurous, and there’s an opportunity here for Cobra to sit at the heart of the Pan-Asian food revolution in the UK. Cobra is firmly on the journey with Britain’s evolving taste buds, and I’m delighted to roll out this new look to give our consumers some food for thought.”

To learn more about Cobra Beer, please visit https://www.cobrabeer.com/.