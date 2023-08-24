As the global community strives for a greener future, the packaging industry continues to embrace sustainability with ever-growing enthusiasm. Within this movement, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) hold a pivotal position in helping drive adoption and innovation of environmentally-friendly practices. As consumer-packaged goods (CPG) brands and converters prioritize waste reduction and eco-conscious business practices, the proactive support and engagement of equipment manufacturers transitioning to sustainable structures can be impactful.

Building Strong Partnerships to Drive Sustainable Practices

To accelerate the adoption of greener solutions and overcome foreseeable challenges, industry collaboration and knowledge sharing is critical. Being at the forefront of packaging equipment innovation, OEMs should have broad exposure to the latest packaging technologies, materials, and processes. Ongoing collaboration with various packaging converters, brands, and industry experts reveals the industry’s latest innovations and emerging best practices, giving OEMs a holistic view of the state of packaging across markets. This insight can help enable the co-creation of sustainable packaging solutions, helping innovative practices gain momentum and reaching a broader market at a faster rate.

While being a diversified manufacturing partner can help OEMs facilitate the development of new solutions for working with advanced film structures, the market is constantly changing and innovating. For this reason, it’s equally important that OEMs work closely with their customers to see how current systems can be optimized to manage registration on new structures.

Occasionally, some brands may not be ready to leap into using the latest sustainable material on the market, but OEMs can still help reduce their carbon footprint. OEMs should continue to have conversations about sustainability with their customers to identify new ways they could enhance operational efficiencies, such as achieving faster runs and decreasing scrap levels. As customers continually see the value their manufacturing partner brings to the table, OEMs can determine how they will help ease the eventual transition to sustainable materials and practices.

Leading by Example: Implementing Eco-Friendly Practices In-House

Beyond optimizing equipment and processes to run materials with lower carbon footprints, incorporating recyclable materials, and helping brands reduce waste, OEMs have a unique opportunity to highlight their own journey towards adopting environmentally responsible solutions and lead by example. By reducing the environmental impact of their own manufacturing facilities and offices, OEMs can demonstrate their commitment to being environmentally conscious.

Energy-efficient manufacturing processes, waste reduction initiatives, and the use of renewable energy are just a few examples of how OEMs can implement sustainable measures in-house. As OEMs explore the path towards more extensive initiatives, such as installing solar panels or in-ground rainwater cisterns, they can also begin with smaller initiatives that still make a big impact. For example, using photocatalytic paint on interior and exterior walls can help OEMs improve the working environment via the paint system’s deodorizing, antibacterial, and antifouling properties. Additionally, installing motion sensors in hallways and low-traffic areas can help conserve energy.

Moreover, OEMs can transform their parking lots into green havens by strategically placing trees and plantings along the perimeter, and even planting grass between interlocking blocks. This type of transformation would not only contribute to CO2 absorption, mitigate the heat island effect, and control rainwater drainage, but it can also provide a lush and luxurious view that both visitors and employees can enjoy.

Beyond reducing their carbon footprint, a combination of sustainable initiatives can help enhance an OEM’s reputation as a sustainability advocate. Brands and converters seeking strategic partnerships will likely prefer manufacturers whose values align with their own. By showcasing an honest commitment to environmentally responsible practices, OEMs can become highly attractive partners for brands and converters looking to amplify their own sustainability initiatives.

Appealing to Brands, Converters, and Consumers

Adopting sustainable practices in-house and helping drive sustainable innovation for the packaging industry not only helps OEMs resonate with targeted brands and converters, but it also appeals to conscious consumers at large. As awareness about environmental impact continues to grow, consumers are actively showcasing their values, beliefs, and needs by purchasing products that are packaged with sustainable materials. In response to this developing consumer demand, many CPG brands want to be on the cutting edge of sustainable practices and methods and are continually looking for new ways to expand their efforts.

For OEMs to make the most impact in this push toward sustainable packaging solutions, their role in driving early adoption through collaboration, building trusted partnerships with brands and converters, and leading by example with eco-friendly practices is instrumental. By embracing sustainability as a core value, OEMs differentiate themselves from the competition while contributing to a greener future.



