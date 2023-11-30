On Tuesday, Mananalu – the aluminum-bottled water brand on a mission to eliminate single-use plastics – announced the anticipated launch of its limited-edition “Aquaman” bottle to celebrate the upcoming release of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.”

The 22-ounce “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” bottle is available in a six pack on Mananalu’s site at www.mananalu.com ($29.99/6 pack), and at select retailers – including HyVee and Foodland – while supplies last. The bottle features a trident inspired by the one that Aquaman uses to protect the ocean, and a beautiful gold cap.

Founder Jason Momoa – ocean activist and actor – not only protects our oceans as Aquaman on the screen, but also through his mission-driven brand in real life. Focused on building the belief that plastics negatively impact our enjoyment of exploring the planet, the aluminum-bottled water brand makes impact refreshingly easy through its “Drink One, Remove One” promise.

Mananalu is the only aluminum-bottled water brand offering DOUBLE impact. Through the brand’s partnership with rePurpose Global, for every bottle that’s purchased, Mananalu removes one water bottle’s worth of plastic from the world’s oceans. So far, the equivalent of 14 million bottles have been saved from entering the ocean.

"This bottle is about more than just the movie. Because protecting our oceans is up to all of us,” says Mananalu founder Jason Momoa. “And every time you drink any Mananalu bottle you are protecting the oceans one bottle at a time."

Aquaman fans can also join the wave of change by entering to win a trip for two to Los Angeles for a screening of “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” in December. By entering, Mananalu hopes it inspires its community to think about how it can be a protector of the oceans, just like the superhero himself. Details on how to enter are available at www.Mananalu.com.

Mananalu’s four core flavors – Pure, Pink Grapefruit, Tahitian Lime, and Lilikoi Passion – are available on Amazon ($19.98/12 pack). Mananalu is made with no sweeteners, calories, or bubbles, just a hint of natural flavor essence with electrolytes added for taste. The water is bottled in infinitely recyclable aluminum – with each bottle made up of at least 60% recycled aluminum – and is responsibly and locally sourced.