Innovia Films, a leading material science pioneer that manufactures polyolefin film materials for labels and packaging, has announced the extension of its product range for floatable polyolefin shrink films.

The new film is a low-density white film made from polyolefin (WAPO) that maintains floatability when printed. The opaque film contributes to the light-blocking properties of the shrink sleeves that later can be applied to containers for industries that are light sensitive such as dairy, food supplements, nutritional products and cosmetics. The film will be produced at the European Innovia site in Płock, Poland.

“We have seen a need in the market to create an opaque film that floats and can be combined with transparent PET bottles. Many light-sensitive products are packed in HDPE bottles that are not recycled back into food grade packaging – at least not at the moment,” explains Simon Huber, Managing Director, Innovia Europe. “This innovation is a game-changer and can enable dairy brands and other companies that have light-sensitive products to switch to a transparent PET bottle that can and will be recycled back into food grade packaging – closing the loop.”

Lucija Kralj, Business Unit Director, Labels EMEA, notes, “The new Packaging and Packaging Waste Directive (PPWR) that is being created by the EU will be a big driver of Design for Recycling. As all packaging will need to be recyclable by 2030 and certain recycled content targets will be mandatory, a transparent PET bottle with a floatable sleeve that automatically detached during sorting and recycling is the ideal solution. We have patented the film solution that will be manufactured in Poland but will be available globally.”

Just as the clear film range, RayoFloat™ white APO facilitates easy separation and removal of labels from PET bottles and other types of plastic containers in the recycling process. It automatically detaches during sorting and recycling in the sink/float process and thus enables a high yield of high-quality PET flakes that are the basis of food-grade recyclng.

The film also supports a closed loop in the production facility and contains up to 20 percent post-industrial recycled content.

For more information, contact Marika Knorr, Head of Sustainability & Communications, at mknorr@cclind.com