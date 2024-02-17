Smurfit Kappa has provided a pioneering Belgian craft brewer with an end-to-end packaging system, TopClip, the 100% paper-based replacement for shrink wrap that bundles beverage multi-packs.

BeerSelect has enjoyed significant growth over the last three years and has attracted considerable attention from investors and beer drinkers alike. The brewer was looking for 1) packaging that would align with its sustainability aspirations and 2) an automated machine system to efficiently produce the solution in-house.

Smurfit Kappa reviewed every aspect of BeerSelect’s operations and decided that the most effective solution was to build and install its Mid-Speed TopClip machine at BeerSelect’s green-field brewery. This machine has proven its worth for many small- and medium-sized drinks companies as it can handle 30,000 cans per hour and is flexible enough to switch between different configurations to bundle four, six and eight packs of cans.

With a 30% lower carbon footprint than a shrink-wrap consumer pack, TopClip is 100% renewable, recyclable and biodegradable. It also displays the products much more effectively than the complete wrap-around solutions that are commonly used for canned drinks.

Speaking about the collaboration, BeerSelect Co-founder Kasper Peeters said: “In TopClip, we found a solution that fits perfectly within our sustainability mindset. The most tangible benefit is using a packaging solution that will not harm the environment, and the implementation of a tailor-made machine system has made a big difference to both the ease and speed of production.”

Koen De Winter, European Project & Machine Systems Manager at Smurfit Kappa, added: “The TopClip automated system that we specially designed for small- and medium-sized breweries has really taken off.”