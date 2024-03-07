Calbee’s Harvest Snaps is bringing a new name, look, and feel to its puffed navy bean snacks, originally called Selects. Introducing Harvest Snaps Crunchy Puffs, which deliver flavor and crunch in every sweet or savory bite. The three varieties include: sweet and tangy Honey Dijon, zesty Loaded Taco (taco seasoning, cheddar cheese and sour cream), and White Cheddar Jalapeno. Baked and not fried, each is packed with plant protein and fiber in every serving thanks to farm-picked navy beans being the number one ingredient.

The new Crunchy Puffs brand name better represents the lineup’s identity. In addition, the updated packaging composition put the puffs into focus with a visual sample of what the consumer will experience. Callouts touting certified gluten-free, 4g of protein, and 3g of fiber are worked into the design to further reinforce its better-for-you benefits.

Sold in 4.2-oz. bags, Harvest Snaps Crunchy Puffs are now available at retailers nationwide, with a suggested retail prices of $4.99.

“Since we first introduced our flavor-forward, plant-based puffs to market, people have loved the taste and kept coming back for more. That’s why when it came to the product inside the bag, we didn’t change a thing," says Maiko Shimano, director of marketing at Calbee America, Inc. "Harvest Snaps Selects simply needed a name that better communicated what the products are all about and a package that would help people to feel that at first glance. We’re really pleased with how this sub-brand refresh turned out and believe Crunchy Puffs will make a strong impact on shelf.”



