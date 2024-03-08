The Dreaming Tree, made in collaboration between musician Dave Matthews and winemaker Grayson Stewart, is relaunching its portfolio of wines in March 2024. By evolving the winemaking process and updating the packaging design, the relaunch transforms The Dreaming Tree into a more sustainable brand.

"With Dreaming Tree, Grayson and I work hard to craft high-quality wines, both in taste and packaging," said Dave Matthews. "It feels good to be a part of a sustainable wine that is better for the planet, and one that you can happily share with friends and family."

The environment is incredibly important to both Dave Matthews and Dreaming Tree Wines. From the day the grapes are picked to the occasions the wines are enjoyed, Dreaming Tree is making changes that make a difference. The evolution of Dreaming Tree Wines began with bringing the winemaking process back to California. Sustainable practices benefit the environment through efficient water use, soil management, nurturing habitats for pollinators and beneficial insects, promoting energy efficiency and groundwater protection in the vineyard.

Along with a new creative design, Dreaming Tree packaging is now more eco-friendly from top to bottom. The new bottles have no capsule, leaving a naked cork, which reduces unnecessary waste going to landfill. The bottles are 1/3 lighter-weight than the average premium wine bottle*, resulting in fewer emissions during production and transportation. Finally, the labels are made from 100% post-consumer recycled content and have the greenest environmental footprint of any wine label available in the United States today.

Dreaming Tree Wines are furthering their commitment to the environment through their continued collaboration with The Nature Conservancy, and their Plant a Billion Trees program. For every bottle of Crush Red Blend or Cabernet Sauvignon sold, Dreaming Tree will help plant a tree across the U.S. with the charity**. To date, the brand has helped plant over 365,000 trees, and has contributed over $2 million to environmental charities.

"As a native Californian and winemaker, I've always been passionate about grape growing in the California region and the ability to create wines that can be enjoyed by everyone," said Grayson Stewart, Winemaker at Dreaming Tree Wines. "I'm honored to be a part of the new era of The Dreaming Tree and share this sustainable portfolio of wines that further our commitment to the environment."

The new Dreaming Tree Wines are available at major retailers across the country beginning in March 2024. To learn more and find a bottle near you, please visit https://www.dreamingtreewines.com.

* Based upon the average weight of 7 different premium wine bottles from the leading wine bottle manufacturer in the US.

** Between April 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024, The Wine Group will contribute $1.50 for every bottle of Dreaming Tree Cabernet Sauvignon or Crush Red Blend sold for a minimum contribution of $49,000 and a maximum contribution of $90,000 to The Nature Conservancy (TNC).