Today, NOVA Chemicals Corporation announces the launch of its Centre of Excellence for Plastics Circularity, a hub for knowledge exchange and technology development for the circular economy of plastics. The Centre of Excellence will serve as a network of industry innovators and Canadian research institutions who have a shared vision of furthering global efforts in sustainable plastics management.

NOVA Chemicals’ Centre of Excellence aims to further Canadian innovation, meet customer needs, and help achieve global plastics sustainability goals by focusing on two key objectives:

R&D Collaboration – Addressing the complex challenges and opportunities of plastics circularity by fostering collaborative relationships and integrating expertise across disciplines, including material science, engineering, chemistry, environmental science, and public policy.

Value Chain-Integrated Solutions – Ensuring solutions meet the needs of stakeholders across the value chain by actively working with strategic partners across industry, academia, and government to accelerate and deliver practical and scalable technologies.

“We welcome innovators from across Canada and beyond to join us in developing scalable solutions for the world’s most complex plastics challenges,” said Roger Kearns, President and CEO at NOVA Chemicals. “NOVA has an established reputation for working with others to spearhead innovation, and we are excited to continue bridging gaps between leading-edge ideas and commercially viable technologies.”

Adds Rocky Vermani, SVP of Sustainability and Innovation with NOVA Chemicals, “As the world looks to grow the circular economy, we are committed to investing in the technology and infrastructure needed to achieve global ambitions while ensuring Canada remains at the forefront of petrochemical and plastics innovation.”

Over five decades, NOVA Chemicals has grown from a small pipeline company on the prairies to a significant contributor to the Canadian economy and leading player in the North American petrochemical and plastics industry.

The company’s scientists at its Centres for Applied Research and Performance Applications continually drive innovation and make up western Canada’s largest private research entity. NOVA Chemicals is also a founding member of Responsible Care®, the global chemistry industry’s standard for health, safety, security, and environmental performance.

Sam Bendavid, Chief Corporate Development and Procurement Officer, TC Transcontinental, said, “This Centre of Excellence demonstrates a pragmatic approach to addressing the opportunities and challenges presented by plastic circularity. By fostering collaboration across sectors, the Centre of Excellence and its partners will be poised to deliver tangible solutions with real-world impact. We are pleased to support these efforts in advancing sustainability within our industry.”

Additional Information

NOVA Chemicals is launching its Call for Expression of Interest targeted for Canadian research institutions and focused on mechanical recycling, advanced recycling, and microplastics. More detailed information and how to apply can be found here.

Key Dates: