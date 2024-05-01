JUNKLESS Chewy Granola Bars are skyrocketing to success, leading the category with unparalleled growth. Fresh off a record-breaking quarter, the brand is seizing the momentum by unveiling refreshed packaging, a new logo, and a colorful new website. Accompanied by a dynamic marketing campaign urging consumers to “de-junk” their lives, JUNKLESS is poised to revolutionize the granola bar market.

Following the acquisition of JUNKLESS by Impact Capital, the Private Equity group of Mike Repole’s family office just six months ago, the brand has undergone a remarkable transformation. With vibrant colors, playful typography, and engaging “speech bubbles” highlighting product benefits like “no fake stuff!”, the brand's new look is set to captivate a broader audience – there’s a flavor for everyone in the family. The new packaging is rolling out nationwide now. JUNKLESS is cleaning up the snack aisle one bar at a time!

In tandem with the brand refresh, a robust marketing campaign centered around “de-junking your life” is set to launch today. The campaign features strategic partnerships, including with The Home Edit, inclusive of custom content and co-branded social media giveaways. In addition, the brand will execute influencer collaborations, social media activations, billboards, digital and retail media, as well as in-store displays.

JUNKLESS is also adding to its line-up by introducing a new flavor: Double Chocolate Chewy Granola Bars. True to the brand's ethos, these bars boast simple, clean ingredients, including 100% whole grain oats and less sugar than the leading national brand, so you can snack more and JUNKLESS – no AI (artificial ingredients) here!

With backing from Impact Capital and a leadership team with billion-dollar brand-building experience, JUNKLESS is primed for national prominence. The brand had a record-breaking quarter and is on track to double the business, achieving more than 100% growth compared to last year. With national retailer support from Walmart and Kroger to recent distribution deals with key retailers like HEB, Giant Eagle, Shaw's, and Jewel, JUNKLESS is solidifying its market presence in a big way.

“With a fresh new look, expanded distribution, and a powerful marketing push, the sky is the limit for JUNKLESS Chewy Granola Bars,” said Brian Camus, President of JUNKLESS. “The ‘JUNKLESS’ trademark carries immense potential that can touch any category – we're committed to transforming it into a megabrand and we’re just getting started.”