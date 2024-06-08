Conventional ice pack manufacturing techniques involve creating ice packs in plastic tube forms and filling them with liquid. This traditional form-fill-seal approach is no longer good enough. Hydropac is taking strides to address the shortcomings of this approach with its own innovative and unique ice pack sealing technique, designed and executed completely in-house.

Hydropac’s water ice pack production process brings two layers of material together, instead of starting with the traditional, fillable plastic tube. The company’s unique sealing technique seals all four sides of the ice pack, allowing multiple pockets to be created within each pack, providing better and more precise control over dimensions, including length and width.

What are the benefits of this new approach to ice pack production?

Hydropac's ice pack sealing technology maximizes insulation, effectively shielding products from temperature fluctuations during transit.

Unlike conventional ice packs, which can cause uneven cooling with some areas becoming excessively cold while others remain warmer, Hydopac’s ice pack design ensures even temperature distribution, preserving the freshness and nutritional value of perishable products.

This method of ice pack manufacture also offers extended cooling duration, prolonging the shelf life of perishable items – crucial for long-distance transportation and delivery routes.

Traditional tube-style ice packs are susceptible to leaks and condensation, which is bad news for the integrity of the overall packaging and the products within. As Hydropac ice packs are produced with separate and individually sealed compartments of ice, they are much more resistant to leaks should part of a pack get punctured, reducing the likelihood of product damage and contamination. They are also tested to burst strengths of over 200kg.

Water vs Gel

While traditional gel-based ice packs have long been the industry standard, a noticeable shift is underway as more and more ice pack manufacturers are increasingly embracing water-based alternatives.

Hydropac, however, has embraced water-based ice pack solutions for some time.

Hydropac's strategic focus on producing water-based ice packs is deeply rooted in a vision for a more sustainable and efficient future. Unlike some gel-based alternatives that often contain chemical additives, water is inherently pure and environmentally responsible. In addition, Hydropac has every batch of ice packs public health tested by an external laboratory, for e-coli, legionella and a host of other potential nasties that are inherent where water is concerned. Water-based ice packs also demonstrate superior cooling performance, maintaining consistent temperatures throughout their use. It is this reliability that is crucial for ensuring product integrity during transportation.

Hydropac places a significant emphasis on ensuring that the water in its ice packs is of the utmost quality and undergoes a rigorous treatment process. Its water ice packs are made from pure, filtrated water that has been chlorinated, softened, and UV light treated to be certified as food safe. This 3-stage filtration process ensures that the water is free of any substances that could compromise the integrity of the product or the safety of the goods it is intended to protect.

Water ice packs are also adaptable across various industries, from pharmaceuticals to food and medical applications. Their versatility makes them the ideal choice for meeting diverse cooling needs.

A sustainable ethos

Hydropac’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond products to encompass the broader aim of reducing environmental impact within the cold chain logistics industry.

A deep understanding of the evolving needs and preferences of customers is a cornerstone of Hydropac's decision to lead with water ice packs. Recognizing that consumers increasingly seek sustainable and environmentally friendly options, we endeavor to remain a step ahead in fulfilling these expectations.

Hydropac hasn’t just recently embraced water-based ice packs. We’ve been consistently delivering high-quality water-based solutions that stand as a testament to innovation, sustainability, and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction for more than 20 years.

We believe in responsible disposal, and our water ice packs align with this philosophy. The contents of our water ice packs are perfectly safe to be poured down the drain, where they mingle harmlessly with other household water. Alternatively, this water can be repurposed to nourish plants, making it an eco-conscious choice. The outer polyethylene film of our water ice packs is also 100% recyclable.

Hydropac's ice pack sealing technology is compatible with a wide range of packaging formats and can be customized to meet the unique requirements of food, pet food, pharmaceutical and medical manufacturers and distributors, ensuring crucially consistent temperature control throughout the entire supply chain for a variety of industries.



