Graham Packaging, a leading innovator in packaging solutions, is proud to announce the commercialization of its AccuStrength® technology. This proprietary extrusion blow-molding process is set to reimagine sustainability and design in the packaging industry, marking a significant leap forward in lightweighting practices.

Launched last fall in collaboration with one of Graham’s prominent laundry customers, AccuStrength® is a perfect marriage between heightened performance and lightweight sustainable packaging. This exclusive-to-Graham technology allows for the application of additional vertical layers of plastic that can be precisely adjusted to specific areas of a container. This strategic material placement improves load-bearing performance and is ideal for areas prone to buckling or deflection.

Ideal for larger oval or rectangular containers, AccuStrength® concentrates most of the weight in areas of the bottle where it is needed the most for structural integrity. By doing so, AccuStrength® has the capability to produce containers that are up to 15% lighter.

"We are thrilled to introduce AccuStrength® as a game-changer in the packaging industry," said Steve Estok, president of the home care and industrial business unit at Graham Packaging. "This technology not only enhances the structural integrity of containers but also addresses the urgent need for sustainable packaging solutions. We believe AccuStrength® will set a new standard for lightweighting and positively impact the entire supply chain."

Utilizing AccuStrength® technology not only reduces a product’s environmental impact but also translates into tangible cost savings in both fuel and shipping. This lightweighting technology enables brands to use less plastic overall and has a lower carbon footprint, aligning with the growing demand for eco-friendly practices.

