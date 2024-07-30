The celebrated BOPP Beer and Design Conference returns for a third year, September 18-19, 2024. The conference, hosted by Chicago-based branding and design firm Stout Collective and presented by Blue Label Packaging Company, provides an all encompassing experience meant to unite, inspire and educate creatives in the beer and beverage space, while simultaneously creating community.

BOPP stands for Biaxially-Oriented Polypropylene and refers to the material used for many beer labels.

“The first two years of BOPP exceeded our wildest dreams, and we are excited and honored to be back,” says BOPP Co-Founder and Host, Matt Tanaka. “We learned early on that the conference is a place where presenters can speak with ease and candor, pulling back the curtain on their own projects and work flow, which has led to a creative community that grew out of that shared experience and continues to flourish long after the conference is over, in various corners of the industry.”

The 2024 conference theme and logo, “In Dreams”, is inspired by messy studios, daydreams, and embracing one’s own creative space. It was chosen after attendees reflected on leaving last year’s conference feeling a deep sense of community and connection fueled by a passion to create.

This year’s schedule features more than a dozen beer and beverage industry experts and executives leading insightful conversations, including:

“How we Built 805” with Jeremy Taylor, Head of Creative at Firestone Walker

with Jeremy Taylor, Head of Creative at Firestone Walker “How we Built Crown & Hops (& A Bigger F*&king Table)” with Teo Hunter, Co-Founder and COO at Crowns and Hops.

with Teo Hunter, Co-Founder and COO at Crowns and Hops. “Not a Beer :) With Aura Bora” presented by Maddie Voge, Co-Founder and Creative Director, and Jesse Howell, Art Director, at Aura Bora Herbal Sparkling Water

presented by Maddie Voge, Co-Founder and Creative Director, and Jesse Howell, Art Director, at Aura Bora Herbal Sparkling Water “The Art of Creativity on a Deadline” with Don Clark, Co-Founder and Artist at Invisible Creature

“BOPP brings together professionals in the beverage design space like no other event, and we couldn’t be more excited to be back for our third year in a row as the presenting sponsor,” adds Andrew Boyd, President of Blue Label Packaging Company. “The incredible hospitality combined with opportunities to connect and meet new people creates an atmosphere that is unmatched. If you want to learn where the beverage industry is going, you have to be there.”

BOPP 2024 will be hosted at Sarabande, a new event space located in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood. Tickets to attend BOPP 2024 are available HERE and include full two-day access to all conference sessions, limited edition BOPP swag, daily breakfast and lunch, admission to BOPP after parties and networking opportunities, and access to the BOPP Slack channel to stay connected throughout the year. To learn more, visit www.boppconference.com.







